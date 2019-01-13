  • Candlelight held for 2 children killed in house fire

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Family and friends said goodbye Saturday to a brother and sister killed in a house fire.

    Ryleigh and Gunner Weasenforth were laid to rest Saturday morning, and a candlelight vigil for the two children was held Saturday night.

    The family asked friends to "fill the streets" for their angels.

    The two children died in a house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.

    Fire crews tried desperately to save the young siblings, but the fire was just too intense.

    If you'd like to help the family, they have set up an account on GoFundMe.

