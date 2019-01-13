Candlelight held for 2 children killed in house fire

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Family and friends said goodbye Saturday to a brother and sister killed in a house fire.
Ryleigh and Gunner Weasenforth were laid to rest Saturday morning, and a candlelight vigil for the two children was held Saturday night.
Pastor speaks about 2 children killed in house fire
The family asked friends to "fill the streets" for their angels.
The two children died in a house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews tried desperately to save the young siblings, but the fire was just too intense.
If you'd like to help the family, they have set up an account on GoFundMe.
TRENDING NOW:
- NYT: FBI began investigating Trump as possible threat to national security after Comey firing
- Man leaves 2 lbs of marijuana in Uber, busted by troopers when he went to retrieve it, police say
- Upward of 3 inches of snow possible in some parts of area this weekend
- VIDEO: 11 restaurants to check out during Restaurant Week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}