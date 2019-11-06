HERSHEY, Pa. - Hersheypark's newest roller coaster has been topped off, with crews recently putting the highest piece of the track in place.
Called Candymonium, the Hershey's candy-themed coaster will be the tallest, fastest and longest at the amusement park. It's the park's 15th coaster.
Candymonium has officially topped off at 210 feet - watch the big moment. #HPChocolatetown pic.twitter.com/MyffNEcEdD— Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) November 5, 2019
The coaster's tallest hill comes in at 210 feet. The ride also includes 7 camelback hills and reaches speeds of 76 mph along its 4,636-foot track.
Candymonium will open in the amusement park's Hershey's Chocolatetown in summer 2020.
Take a virtual ride on the coaster below or CLICK HERE.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
