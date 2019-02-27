PITTSBURGH - Cresco Labs, a seller of medical marijuana in several states, opened another location in the Pittsburgh area on Monday.
The company opened a cannabis dispensary in New Kensington, its third location in Pennsylvania. The state's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was in attendance to cut the ribbon and spoke about how medical marijuana could help cure those suffering from opioid abuse.
