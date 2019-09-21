WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - The head coach of Canon-McMillan High School’s football team has been reinstated, according to his attorney.
The attorney for Mike Evans told Channel 11 that the coach was reinstated Friday night and met his team at its game against Hempfield.
Parents, students demand answers about suspended HS football coach at school board meeting
Evans had been suspended by the district with pay for weeks due to a personnel problem.
At the district’s school board meeting Thursday night, many people showed up to voice their support for Evans.
Below is the full statement issued by Lane Turturice, Evans’ attorney:
“I am pleased to announce that Mike Evans, football coach for Canon Mac School District has been reinstated and is on his way to meet the team at its game against Hempfield. Mike would like to thank the School Board and administration for working with him through this situation. It was only because of the Board and administration working with us tonight on a Friday night that enabled Mike to return to the field, tonight. He would also like to thank the parents, players and community for the outpouring of support. Go Macs!!!”
