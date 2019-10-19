  • Canon-McMillan school officials, police investigating racist videos

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - Videos circulating on social media showing students using racial slurs are being investigated by officials with the Canon-McMillan School District and North Strabane Township police. 

    It's not clear at this point what the context is surrounding the videos under investigation.

    Channel 11 has been made aware of at least two videos in circulation on social media that reportedly show students using racial slurs, and we are working to confirm more details of this investigation.

