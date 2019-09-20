The Canon McMillan school board meeting was packed with parents, the district's football team and so many others to support the football teams head coach.
A large crowd has already formed outside of the Canon-McMillan School District Administration Building. Players from the football team have signs saying they love their coach & that they support him. @micheleWPXI will have more for you coming up on @WPXI at 6. pic.twitter.com/p98twdQnNX— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) September 19, 2019
Mike Evans has been suspended for weeks due to a personnel problem.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what the team is doing to get answers from district officials.
