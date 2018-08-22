Canon-Mac superintendent says school will start Sept. 4

The Canon-MacMillan School District superintendent toured the high school Wednesday to get a check on the construction project.
He tells Channel 11 the district will be starting on Sept. 4 – nearly two weeks after a previously scheduled date – and not pushing the start date back again.
Cara Sapida is speaking with parents who still have concerns about the delay to the start of the school year, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Diocese of Greensburg pastor removed from duty after sexual assault allegations
- Tornado confirmed in Pa. after severe storms Tuesday night
- VIDEO: Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}