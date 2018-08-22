  • Canon-Mac superintendent says school will start Sept. 4

    Updated:

    The Canon-MacMillan School District superintendent toured the high school Wednesday to get a check on the construction project.

    He tells Channel 11 the district will be starting on Sept. 4 – nearly two weeks after a previously scheduled date – and not pushing the start date back again.

    Cara Sapida is speaking with parents who still have concerns about the delay to the start of the school year, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

