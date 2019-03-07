  • Police believe hidden crack was part of prison smuggling plan

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating a potential drug smuggling plan after the discovery of crack cocaine inside a restroom used by prisoners.

    Channel 11 has learned the drugs were discovered Wednesday morning in public restroom at the municipal building in Canonsburg where Magistrate David Mark’s office and courtroom are located, in addition to the police and fire department.

