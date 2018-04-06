Car crashes into home, utility poles before flipping in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A car crash in McKeesport brought down power lines and even created a gas leak on Thursday night.
A witness told Channel 11 the driver was speeding down West Fifth Avenue before going airborne, slamming into a house and a parked car and then hitting a utility pole and flipping over.
Related Headlines
This is the car the driver was in when he crashed. A portion of west 5th ave. remains shut down. pic.twitter.com/FwXBZJ5cEZ— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 6, 2018
"The lady that was in the car going up the street from him says she was going about 40 and he was flying past her," said Jamie Burkett, who owns the house that was struck.
The car then caught fire, and the witness told Channel 11 he and several other people helped get the driver out of the car.
"At this point, nobody was home and all of my animals are out of the house, so at this point, I'm thanking God that everything is OK," Burkett said.
She said the parked car belongs to her grandmother, and it's not the first time a car parked in that spot has been hit -- or the house, for that matter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect, victim in deadly Ohio Twp. shooting connected through church, real estate
- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; officer suffers minor injuries
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- VIDEO: Decomposed Body Reportedly Identified As Missing CDC Employee
"The house has been hit before; it's been about 20 years," she said. "(Cars parked in that spot (have) been hit four times in the last three years."
Police say alcohol played a role in the crash, but the driver is unhurt. West Fifth Avenue remained blocked off in the area as utility crews worked to repair the power lines.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}