Car crashes into home after brief police chase

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car crashed into a home early Wednesday morning after a brief police chase in Washington County, emergency dispatchers said.
The chase started just after 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue, according to dispatchers.
Dispatchers said the chase lasted less than two minutes, ending when the car being pursued crashed into a home on Humbert Lane in South Strabane Township.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is talking with the homeowner for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
One person was taken into police custody, dispatchers said.
Two people were taken to a hospital, according to dispatchers.
