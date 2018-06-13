  • Car crashes into home after brief police chase

    SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car crashed into a home early Wednesday morning after a brief police chase in Washington County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The chase started just after 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue, according to dispatchers.

    Dispatchers said the chase lasted less than two minutes, ending when the car being pursued crashed into a home on Humbert Lane in South Strabane Township.

    One person was taken into police custody, dispatchers said.

    Two people were taken to a hospital, according to dispatchers.

