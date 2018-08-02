PENN HILLS, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle slammed into a home in Penn Hills.
A witness told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca that he saw the car swerving down Rose Avenue and almost flipping over before crashing into the home.
Guy working on the house next door says he saw the car swerving down Rose Ave. He said it almost flipped, then went straight into the house. He tells me the woman who lives there wasn’t home @WPXI there is a huge hole in the home. pic.twitter.com/5HvMjqBKSR— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 2, 2018
An officer on the scene said the people inside the car had minor injuries, and neighbors say the woman who lives in the home was out at the time of the crash.
Gabriella DeLuca remains at the scene gathering the latest details about the crash. Hear what the driver told her happened, on 11 News at 5.
