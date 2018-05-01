PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - One person is injured after a car crashed into the back of a Port Authority bus in Pleasant Hills Tuesday.
The driver of the car was taken to UPMC Mercy with a head injury, according to Port Authority officials. No one on the bus was injured.
Lebanon Church Road was closed between Regis Avenue and Clairton Boulevard.
