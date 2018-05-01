  • Car crashes into Port Authority bus, 1 person injured

    Updated:

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - One person is injured after a car crashed into the back of a Port Authority bus in Pleasant Hills Tuesday.

    RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after Port Authority bus, car collide downtown

    Related Headlines

    The driver of the car was taken to UPMC Mercy with a head injury, according to Port Authority officials. No one on the bus was injured. 

    Lebanon Church Road was closed between Regis Avenue and Clairton Boulevard.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into Port Authority bus, 1 person injured

  • Headline Goes Here

    Patrick returns to Indy's famous oval for 1st time since '11

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 taken to hospital after Port Authority bus, car collide downtown

  • Headline Goes Here

    School van involved in crash on Parkway North

  • Headline Goes Here

    New F1 rules approved to improve overtaking and racing