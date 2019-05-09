  • Car crashes off Route 51, slams into building

    PITTSBURGH - A car crashed off Route 51 and slammed into a building early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh.

    Officials said two people have been hospitalized as a result of the crash, which was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Route 51 in the area of Woodruff Street.

    Inbound lanes of Route 51 are closed while collision investigators are at the scene.

