NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car crashed over a hillside and into a creek Wednesday morning in North Fayette Township, officials said.
The driver of the car ran a stop sign on Oak Moss Road and hit another vehicle driven by an elderly woman, officials said. The car then crashed over the hillside.
Crews rescued the driver, who was brought up the hillside on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, officials said.
