ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - A local car dealership has donated more than $62,000 to three area school districts to help students start off the new school year on the right foot.
Baierl Toyota made the donations Friday to the Ellwood City Area, New Brighton Area and Beaver Falls school districts.
Students in the Ellwood City Area School District who had unpaid lunch balances now have a clean slate. The $22,181.47 balance was paid in full.
As for the New Brighton Area School District, it got a jumpstart on its Weekend Backpack Program. Baierl donated $20,000 for the program, which helps students in the district who go hungry on the weekends.
Another $20,000 donation went to the Beaver Falls School District’s emergency fund used to feed homeless students, provide them with new clothes and help them arrange job interviews.
