PITTSBURGH - A car ended up on top of two parked cars early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.
The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dinwiddie Street.
Officials have not said exactly how the accident happened, but neighbors said they heard it.
No one was hurt, according to officials.
The three vehicles were towed away.
