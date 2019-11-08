  • Car ends up on top of 2 other cars in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - A car ended up on top of two parked cars early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

    The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dinwiddie Street.

    Officials have not said exactly how the accident happened, but neighbors said they heard it.

    No one was hurt, according to officials.

    The three vehicles were towed away.

