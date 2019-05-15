Car flips after crashing into parked cars on neighborhood street

PITTSBURGH - A car flipped after it crashed into parked vehicles along a street in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Debris littered Butler Street after the wreck, which was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Two parked vehicles were damaged, one of which was left with a shattered rear window.
Ron Vinski, who lives near where the crash happened, said drivers often speed down the street and incidents like this aren’t uncommon.
“This is like a speedway, and it's terrible and to pull out here. I'm taking my life in my hands. Knock on wood, I've been really OK, but my neighbor has lost one time two sets of cars, and two other times it hit his truck and it hit his car, and that's in the past 10 years,” Vinski said.
