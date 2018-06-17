  • Car goes airborne, flips onto its roof in South Side

    PITTSBURGH - A car ended up on its roof after an accident in the South Side early Sunday morning.

    According to witnesses, the car hit a truck and went airborne at 2:30 a.m. before it flipped over near South 18th and Saint Patrick streets,

    One person was taken to the hospital.

    We're working to find out if the driver will be cited.

