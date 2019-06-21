  • Car and train collide in Coraopolis

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - Emergency officials said they were responding to a car versus a train crash in Coraopolis Friday.

    Officials said it happened in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue. 

    Officials said one person was trapped in the vehicle.

