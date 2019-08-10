PITTSBURGH - It was just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday when police said they were called for a report of a car that had hit a house in the 5100 block of 2nd Avenue.
Police said they spoke with the woman driving and she said her brakes failed. She said she turned off the road to drive across an open field area and she eventually hit the home. Police said nobody was home at the time.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The woman was not hurt, police said. She did not have a driver's license and the vehicle's inspection had expired, too.
Police said she was not arrested but charges are pending following the crash.
TRENDING NOW:
- Manson family murders: Victims, their killers, where they are now
- Reports: Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- VIDEO: Lidia's Pittsburgh to close after nearly two-decades in the Strip
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}