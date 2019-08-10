  • Woman hits Hazelwood home with car

    PITTSBURGH - It was just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday when police said they were called for a report of a car that had hit a house in the 5100 block of 2nd Avenue.

    Police said they spoke with the woman driving and she said her brakes failed. She said she turned off the road to drive across an open field area and she eventually hit the home. Police said nobody was home at the time.

    The woman was not hurt, police said. She did not have a driver's license and the vehicle's inspection had expired, too.

    Police said she was not arrested but charges are pending following the crash.

