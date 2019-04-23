Car, overturned tractor-trailer involved in crash on Steubenville Pike

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car is blocking southbound lanes of Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported about 9 a.m. along Steubenville Pike at the Crafton Interchange on Interstate 79 north.
Injuries have been reported.
We have a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News.
BREAKING: Serious Accident with Injuries Involving a Car and an Overturned Tractor Trailer. Southbound Lanes of Steubenville Pike / Rt 60 BLOCKED at the Crafton Interchange on Interstate 79 North. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3JEHrw9pbG— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 23, 2019
