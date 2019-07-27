  • Car rolls off Turnpike onto road below

    Updated:

    MARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a car that rolled off the Pennsylvania Turnpike onto a road below early Saturday. 

    Rescuers said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in Marion Township in Beaver County.

    Dispatchers told Channel 11 the car flipped and ended up on Wises Grove Road. 

    There was no word on any injuries from the incident. 

