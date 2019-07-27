MARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a car that rolled off the Pennsylvania Turnpike onto a road below early Saturday.
Rescuers said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in Marion Township in Beaver County.
Dispatchers told Channel 11 the car flipped and ended up on Wises Grove Road.
There was no word on any injuries from the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Here's how to find out in 1 minute if you're impacted by the Equifax hack
- 1 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/26-7/28)
- Teen hurt in shooting lost brother to gun violence
- VIDEO: Alleged immigration agents approaching strangers at local stores
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}