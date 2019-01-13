Car, semi crash through interstate guardrail in snowy crash; 4 injured

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two vehicles were involved in a Somerset Township crash, according to PennDOT, including a tractor-trailer.
A car with three adult passengers and an infant was being driven ahead of the semi when the car's driver lost control and the vehicle bounced off the center wall back into the path of the semi.
PHOTOS: Car, semi crash through interstate guardrail in snowy crash
The semi struck the car, carrying both to the right and through a guardrail, PennDOT said. Both vehicles ended up at the bottom of an embankment, with the semi on its passenger side.
Two adults had to be extricated from the car by emergency personnel, PennDOT said, while the third adult and infant were able to exit on their own. All four were taken to Washington Hospital for minor injuries.
The semi driver was not injured and able to get out of his vehicle without assistance.
Both vehicles were left in place until weather conditions improved enough to remove them.
