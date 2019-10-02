  • Car shot up, man found dead inside

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot to death inside a car early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, police said.

    A ShotSpotter report alerted officers to multiple shots fired shortly after midnight along Frankstown Avenue.

    Windows of the car in which the victim was found were shot out.

    The victim has not been identified, but police said he is in his 30s.

