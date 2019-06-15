  • Car slams into house on Bentley Drive

    PITTSBURGH - Emergency officials are investigating after a car slammed into a house Saturday morning.

    Officials said the crash happened at 1726 Bentley Drive in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood. Emergency crews said the driver mowed down a tree and then crashed into a rowhouse causing damage to the front of the home.

    Crews said where the car smashed into the house was a little girl's bedroom. They said she thankfully was not there when the crash happened.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 "it was so loud" they thought it was "two cars crashing." One neighbor said the female driver ran away and appeared to be under the influence.

    Police said the woman may have jumped into a red vehicle driven by someone else, possibly a ride-sharing service.

    There's no word on any injuries from authorities.

