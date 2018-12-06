  • Car slams into pole after being hit by another vehicle on Route 30

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car crashed into a pole Thursday morning after it was struck by another vehicle on Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

    The crash was reported just after 6 a.m.

    Officials said it is believed the vehicle that struck the car went through a red light. The car was then pushed into the pole.

    The car that slammed into the pole sustained significant front-end damage. The driver was not hurt.

    Officials said the driver of the vehicle that hit the car was taken to a hospital.

