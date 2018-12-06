Car slams into pole after being hit by another vehicle on Route 30

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car crashed into a pole Thursday morning after it was struck by another vehicle on Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
The crash was reported just after 6 a.m.
Officials said it is believed the vehicle that struck the car went through a red light. The car was then pushed into the pole.
Debris litters the side of Route 30 in front of Dunkin Donuts near Jeanette, after a car is believed to have run a red light and hit this car, shoving it into a pole. The dtiver of this car was not hurt. The other driver was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/6nJtoTDBGt— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) December 6, 2018
The car that slammed into the pole sustained significant front-end damage. The driver was not hurt.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle that hit the car was taken to a hospital.
