SHALER, Pa. - A car slammed into a restuarant in Shaler Township on Sunday afternoon.
Police and emergency medical services responded to the Barrel Junction on William Flynn Highway around 3 p.m.
Police said the car struck the front of the building and went into the lobby area.
The driver and passenger of the car were transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said. No customers were injured.
Police said the restaurant will be closed until the structure can be evaluated and repaired.
