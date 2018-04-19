Car slams into side of McKeesport building

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A car crashed into the side of the building in McKeesport Thursday afternoon.
Investigators tell Channel 11 the driver crashed the car into the old Grandview Laundromat in the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue just after noon.
The crash caused a partial wall to collapse. No one was hurt, but one person inside the building had to be removed through the second-floor window.
A car crashes into the side of the old Grandview Laundromat in McKeesport. Firefighters and police on scene. #wpxiphotogs #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Hh8juXw8Ic— Andy Coulter (@WPXIPhotogAndy) April 19, 2018
WPXI’s Erin Clarke is working to find out what caused the crash. She’ll have the latest on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
