  • Car strikes gas meter, store in Pittsburgh's Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - A car struck a gas meter when it crashed into a store Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

    The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Smallman Street.

    It did not appear the store, PerLora Leather, sustained significant damage when the car hit the brick building.

    Further information was not immediately available.

