Car strikes gas meter, store in Pittsburgh's Strip District

PITTSBURGH - A car struck a gas meter when it crashed into a store Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Smallman Street.
It did not appear the store, PerLora Leather, sustained significant damage when the car hit the brick building.
Further information was not immediately available.
#accident - car hits gas meter, building on Smallman in the Strip District. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/vlzbI7llDE— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) December 31, 2018
