BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A half-dozen cars were targeted in a smash-and-grab early Sunday morning outside of a local mall.
It happened during a morning exercise class at Orange Theory inside South Hills Village.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida found out this isn't the only gym that's being targeted -- for 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Civil lawsuit dismissed between the family of Antwon Rose, City of East Pittsburgh, Michael Rosfeld
- Pa. bill to allow 3 Sunday hunting days altered in state House
- VIDEO: Neighbors of extreme haunted house start petition to shut it down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}