UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A half-dozen cars were targeted in a smash-and-grab early Sunday morning outside a local mall.
It happened during a morning exercise class at Orange Theory inside South Hills Village.
Multiple windows were smashed on some cars with someone stealing purses, wallets and phones.
Upper St. Clair police are investigating. They tell Channel 11 that multiple gyms have been hit across the area.
Bethel Park police posted on Facebook saying they were hit yesterday as well.
Police believe the same suspect hit three cars at the Burn Bootcamp, too.
At South Hills Village Mall, we found out that this was the second time this happened in the parking lot this year.
