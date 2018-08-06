  • Card skimmers found at local gas station

    MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Card skimmers were found at a gas station in Butler County. 

    Someone installed the skimmers at the Pilot Travel Center in Muddy Creek Township off of I-79 and Route 422 everyday. 

    There's no word on how long the skimmers were there. 

    Channel 11's Damany Lewis talked to customers and learned where at the station the skimmers were found, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

