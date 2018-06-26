PITTSBURGH - Pull out your best cardigan and sneakers -- it’s time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
WQED is hosting a cardigan party to mark the occasion.
The 21 and over party will be held Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m. at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio on Fifth Avenue in Oakland. "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" was produced in the studio from 1970 to 2001.
Mister Rogers-themed music, entertainment and retro-themed snacks will be at the event.
Tickets are $25. CLICK HERE or call 412-622-1527.
