  • Cardigan party to celebrate 50th anniversary of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pull out your best cardigan and sneakers -- it’s time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

    WQED is hosting a cardigan party to mark the occasion.

    Related Headlines

    The 21 and over party will be held Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m. at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio on Fifth Avenue in Oakland. "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" was produced in the studio from 1970 to 2001.

    Mister Rogers-themed music, entertainment and retro-themed snacks will be at the event.

    Tickets are $25. CLICK HERE or call 412-622-1527.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories