Caretaker accused stealing from 88-year-old woman by using her credit card

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Derry Township woman she was caring for, police said.
Mary Poscich, 45, of Greensburg, is facing charges for access device fraud after being accused of using the woman’s credit card to make more than $2,000 in purchases, according to police.
Investigators said Poscich made nine transactions with the woman’s credit card, buying prepaid Visa cards at two grocery stores in Latrobe.
Poscich worked as the victim’s caretaker from December 2018 to February, police said.
