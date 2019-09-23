CARNEGIE, Pa. - The Red Cross is now helping four people after a fire early Monday morning at an apartment building in Carnegie.
Following a multi-family house fire in the twilight hours this morning ,on the 1st block of 3rd Street in Carnegie, PA (Allegheny County) volunteers assisted 4 adults. We were able to provide resources for immediate needs and lodging.— Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) September 23, 2019
A fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at the Honus Wagner Apartments on Third Avenue. Crews were seen spraying water into a window on the fourth floor.
"I heard an explosion, and it sounded like somebody ... like a whole level just flattened or something, and I thought somebody must've fell. Then, the alarm came on about 10 minutes later," Mitzi Osborne, who lives in the building, said.
People were evacuated from the building, and Port Authority buses were brought in for them to use until they could return to their apartments.
At least one person was brought out of the building on a stretcher.
