CARNEGIE, Pa. - A woman was injured when her car ended up on its roof on Cubbage Street in Carnegie Friday evening.
A person who witnessed the crash said a red pickup truck tried to pass the car and clipped it.
We're hearing from a woman who was driving behind the car and saw the crash happen, tonight on 11 at 11.
Ambulance just took driver to hospital. A woman one car back says a red pick-up truck tried to pass the car, clipped it hard, throwing car airborn. Truck then drove down street in reverse to get away. Neighbors were able to help get woman driving out @WPXI pic.twitter.com/8S3IH70Q5X— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 26, 2019
Witnesses said they saw the pickup truck driving in reverse down the street to get away.
Neighbors were able to help get the woman out of the car.
