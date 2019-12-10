  • Heavy smoke billows from home on fire as crews beat back flames

    Updated:

    CARNEGIE, Pa. - Heavy smoke billowed from a home on fire as crews worked to beat back the flames.

    The fire was at a home in the 600 block of Beechwood Avenue. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 for updates.

