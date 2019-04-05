PITTSBURGH - The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is celebrating National Autism Awareness month by hosting the first of four Sensory Friendly Saturdays.
The first Sensory Friendly Saturday will be held April 27, with the other three other dates later this year.
During Sensory Friendly Saturdays, the museum will open 90 minutes before it opens to the public to allow families with members of the autism spectrum or those who experience sensory overload to visit the museum in a more controlled environment.
Experts will be available to give tours and answer questions. There will also be designated quiet zones for visitors.
Other dates include July 13, Oct. 5, and Dec 28.
Sensory Friendly Saturday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets cost $9.95 for adults, $7.50 for adults 65 and over and $5.95 for students and children ages 3 to 18.
Advance registration is required.
