With the beginning of the school year, crowds begin to thin out at the Carnegie Science Center. The museum announced on Wednesday that it would be closed on Tuesdays through the fall, winter and into spring.
The Tuesday closures will begin on Sept. 3, the day after Labor Day, and run through the last Tuesday in April, except for Dec. 31 and April 7. The Science Center will be open seven days a week throughout the summer season.
Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
