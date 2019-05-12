PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a double stabbing in Carnegie.
Homicide detectives were called out Sunday morning just before 7:30 to the scene in the 400 block of 5th Street.
Police said a woman ran to a neighbor's home for help, and responders found a man dead inside from stab wounds.
Police said the 31-year-old woman also was stabbed, and was taken to an area hospital. A relative told Channel 11 she is in stable condition.
#Breaking One person dead one in stable condition after a fatal stabbing here in Carnegie according to neighbors allegheny county homicide detectives on scene @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIMikeHolden @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/lMZTWrHY5i— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) May 12, 2019
