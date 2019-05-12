  • Police investigating double stabbing in Carnegie

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a double stabbing in Carnegie.

    Homicide detectives were called out Sunday morning just before 7:30 to the scene in the 400 block of 5th Street.

    Police said a woman ran to a neighbor's home for help, and responders found a man dead inside from stab wounds.

    Police said the 31-year-old woman also was stabbed, and was taken to an area hospital. A relative told Channel 11 she is in stable condition.

