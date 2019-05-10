PITTSBURGH - Police and EMS were called to a home in Carrick after a car crashed into it.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Meyers Street.
Chopper 11 was over the scene just before 7 p.m. and damage was visible to the home and vehicle.
