Carrick High School put on temporary lockdown after reports of shots fired

PITTSBURGH - Carrick High School was put on lockdown Wednesday.
Police said they responded to a call for shots fired at Santron Avenue and Westmont St.
The school was placed of a lockdown for a brief period of time.
Police said no one was shot. They are still investigating.
