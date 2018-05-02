  • Carrick High School put on temporary lockdown after reports of shots fired

    PITTSBURGH - Carrick High School was put on lockdown Wednesday.

    Police said they responded to a call for shots fired at Santron Avenue and Westmont St.

    The school was placed of a lockdown for a brief period of time.

    Police said no one was shot. They are still investigating.

