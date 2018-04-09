  • Carrick HS placed on modified lockdown Monday

    PITTSBURGH - A threat circulating on social media has Pittsburgh’s Carrick High School operating on a modified lockdown Monday, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman said.

    The social media threat was a photo indicating a potential threat to a school with the initials CHS.

    “Additional school and city police will be on hand to assist with morning arrival,” Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said.

    On Monday morning, Pugh said the district received confirmation that the threat was in reference to Clovis High School in New Mexico, not Carrick. A juvenile was arrested.

    Because the specifics about the threat were not confirmed Sunday, district officials took the precautionary measure to place Carrick High School on a modified lockdown. The lockdown will remain in effect until lunchtime, Pugh said.

