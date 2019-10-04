PITTSBURGH - A massive pipe broke open last month, flooding one family's neighborhood and causing water issues for hundreds of thousands of people in the South Hills.
Wendy and Rose Gitzen, homeowners on East Agnew Avenue, said they can't live at their home anymore because it was condemned due to the raging water.
They said they received a notice from the city that said they could face fines if they did not fix their home by the end of the month.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Michelle Chavez talks with the two women who said they were angry when they saw the notice because they did not cause the water break in the first place. Plus what city officials said when Chavez showed them the notice.
