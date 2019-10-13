PITTSBURGH - Some local high school athletes got a big surprise after their workout yesterday.
Country music star Carrie Underwood, who was in Pittsburgh for a concert on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, presented the girls from five local districts with a $100,000 Sports Matter donation from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.
Armstrong, Burrell, Fort Cherry, Riverside and Slippery Rock school districts will each get $20,000 to go toward their sports programs.
The Sports Matter campaign was created to help raise money and awareness for the youth sports funding crisis.
The girls also got tickets to see Underwood’s concert.
