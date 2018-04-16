PITTSBURGH - If you're parked at the Mon Wharf, you need to move your car by Monday afternoon.
As a precaution, the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is asking anyone there to move their vehicles by 3 p.m.
According to a news release, you are asked to use the two side ramps at the bottom of the entrance ramp to exit.
If you don't move your vehicle, it will be towed to higher ground.
The change is happening because of an updated Flood Advisory.
The Mon Wharf will be closed Tuesday.
