Cars can't get up local street because of ice encasing it, resident says

PITTSBURGH - Several residents in Mount Washington are concerned about several inches of ice on Secane and Harwood streets.
One resident has fallen and another told Channel 11 they couldn't get their car up the street.
Tonight on 11 at 11, why they say this isn’t the first time they’ve had this problem.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found: ‘My grandmother is in the cooler in the basement,' woman says
- Polar vortex: Good Samaritan pays for 70 Chicago homeless to stay in hotel
- Ariana Grande attempts to fix Japanese 'BBQ grill' tattoo, makes it worse
- VIDEO: More than a dozen blood pressure medications recalled since July
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}