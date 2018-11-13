Cars in several communities targeted by teens with BB guns

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Police are investigating a series of BB gun incidents that happened in Brackenridge, Tarentum and Harrison.
One mother is thankful her family wasn't inside their car when it was targeted Sunday morning in Brackenridge.
"I came around to the driver's side of my car and there’s a little BB hole on the side of the car," Candice Ray said.
They gave surveillance video to police.
Investigators said others cars were targeted, too.
Ray said police told her they found a group of juveniles who did this and they will be charged.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's body found in drainage ditch after reports of gunshots
- McCandless police chief among officers suspended pending investigation
- Local priest placed on administrative leave
- VIDEO: Influenza isn't only respiratory virus causing concern in Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}