ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two neighborhoods in Ross Township have been targeted by thieves who have stolen items from vehicles, police said.
The thefts have occurred in the Highland Pines and Highland Village neighborhoods.
While police are investigating the incidents, they said the victims have made themselves easy targets. In each case, the vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
In a post on the police department’s Facebook page, people are being urged to not leave valuables inside vehicles and to lock the doors.
Anyone who notices any suspicious vehicles or people late at night is asked to call 911.
