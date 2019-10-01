  • Cash 5 ticket worth $1M sold in Fayette County

    Updated:

    CHALKHILL, Pa. - Someone in Fayette County is $1,000,000 richer!

    A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Monday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

    Related Headlines

    The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 16, 28, 30, 40 and 43. 

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Chalkhill Market on National Pike in Chalkhill. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling it.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Fayette County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories