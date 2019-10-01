CHALKHILL, Pa. - Someone in Fayette County is $1,000,000 richer!
A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Monday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.
The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 16, 28, 30, 40 and 43.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Chalkhill Market on National Pike in Chalkhill. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling it.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
